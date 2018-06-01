Ashton Kutcher Invests in a Local Meat Delivery Startup

Plus, Rover raised $155 million and Chipotle adds drive-through lanes.

The dog walking startup Rover raised $155 million. Rover is a startup that connects dog owners with services like dog walking, long-term boarding, house-sitting and drop-in visits. Rover plans on using this new round of funding to expand the business to Europe. Rover is reportedly worth $970 million.

A Seattle-based startup, Crowd Cow, closed an $8 million series A round led by Madrona Venture Group with participation from Ashton Kutcher. Crowd Cow works with small family farms to let users choose their cow and their cut. They then ship the craft beef directly to your home. Crowd Cow also ships chicken, pork and olive wagyu.

Chipotle is adding drive-through lanes across the country, but it's not your typical fast-food drive-through. You can't order food at the Chipotle drive-through, however, you can order food ahead of time via the app. You can drive through the mobile order lane to grab your burrito without having to go inside the store. Chipotle stores in Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Massachusetts offer this service.