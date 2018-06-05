Starbucks's Howard Schultz Steps Away From the Grind and a Baby's First Word Is 'Alexa'! Here Are 3 Things to Know Today.
- Howard Schultz is leaving Starbucks. The current chairman and former CEO joined the coffee company in 1982 and led its expansion from a single shop in Seattle to 28,000 locations worldwide. Schultz is rumored to be pursuing a presidential run in 2020, although for now he’s keeping his options open.
- Apple’s World Wide Developers Conference continues today. Highlights from Day One include new tech addiction tools, new animated emojis and enhanced privacy features for Safari that allow users to control which websites have access to cookies and other data.
- And a U.K. baby’s first word was Alexa. Apparently the precocious tot was just trying to get some attention. No word on whether Amazon recorded the conversation and sent it to all his friends.
Watch the previous 3 Things video: $3.3 Million to Dine with Warren Buffett?