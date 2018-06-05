My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

3 Things To Know

Starbucks's Howard Schultz Steps Away From the Grind and a Baby's First Word Is 'Alexa'! Here Are 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Next Article
  • --shares
Entrepreneur Staff
Insights Editor
1 min read
  • Howard Schultz is leaving Starbucks. The current chairman and former CEO joined the coffee company in 1982 and led its expansion from a single shop in Seattle to 28,000 locations worldwide. Schultz is rumored to be pursuing a presidential run in 2020, although for now he’s keeping his options open.
  • Apple’s World Wide Developers Conference continues today. Highlights from Day One include new tech addiction tools, new animated emojis and enhanced privacy features for Safari that allow users to control which websites have access to cookies and other data.
  • And a U.K. baby’s first word was Alexa. Apparently the precocious tot was just trying to get some attention. No word on whether Amazon recorded the conversation and sent it to all his friends.

Watch the previous 3 Things video: $3.3 Million to Dine with Warren Buffett?

$3.3 Million to Dine with Warren Buffett? 3 Things to Know Today.

  • --shares
Add to Queue