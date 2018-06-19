My Queue

$0 to $1000

$0 to $1,000 in a Day: The Traffic Secret to Turn Your Visitors Into Customers

Here is how to cash in on your first 1,000 true fans.
Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director and Founder of This Dog's Life
1 min read

Not all traffic is created equal. Entrepreneurs often spend thousands of dollars and hundreds of hours attracting the wrong customers and not reaping the benefits of sales. Let’s put an end to that now.

In our third video for $0 to $1,000, a series in which we help ecommerce entrepreneurs learn what it takes to make a grand a day running their virtual store, ecommerce and digital expert Trevor Chapman shares what almost everyone is doing wrong when it comes to traffic, the power of remarketing, the only metric you should look at and how to write a compelling Facebook ad.

Check out the video to learn more.

