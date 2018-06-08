McDonald's Is Adding Self-Order Kiosks to 1,000 Stores

Plus, Walmart's personal shopping service launches in New York and Microsoft has acquired GitHub.

Microsoft has confirmed that it has acquired GitHub for $7.5 billion in Microsoft stock. GitHub will continue to operate as an independent company and remain an open platform. Apparently, Microsoft will use GitHub to bring Microsoft developers tools to new customers. GitHub was last valued at $2 billion in 2015.

Walmart's tech incubator, also known as Store No. 8, launched Jetblack, an invite-only concierge-style service. To request an item, Jetblack members send a text message and will receive product recommendations sent back via text. Those recommendations are chosen from Walmart and Jet.com and also from local specialty retailers. The service is $50 a month and promises same-day delivery.

McDonald's is modernizing 1,000 U.S. stores with mobile order technology and kiosks every quarter. International markets like Australia, Canada and the U.K. are already fully integrated with kiosk service and mobile ordering. Rumor has it that McDonald's is also going to explore delivery services in the U.S. in an attempt to meet customer demand.