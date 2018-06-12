Why Facebook Chatbots Could Be Your Best Friend in Online Marketing

The Messenger function offers many unique digital benefits.

In his latest deep dive into some of the benefits of Facebook marketing, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel examines what sets the Messenger function apart from other marketing endeavors. The ability to use chatbots with Facebook Messenger is a unique benefit companies can use to grow their businesses. One of the main draws is the tool's ability to speak conversationally with customers. With chatbots, a simple keyword can also lead to communicating with users in a sequence of word choices.

Another benefit is Facebook Messenger is far-reaching. Automation combined with the larger size of social media audiences increases the reach of this marketing format. Chatbots also give you the option to ask users if they would like to be reached through Facebook Messenger versus comments.

Finally, Messenger also reduces the number of customer services inquiries. Chatbots have the ability to automate responses to customers' most frequently asked questions -- versus offering a costly instant chat service. This can alleviate some of the pressure on your business to respond instantly to customers.

