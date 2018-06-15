If You Want to Make Terrific Content, You Have to Make Terrible Content

The important part is that you are actively creating.

June 15, 2018 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Peter Voogd talks to Evan Carmichael, a successful YouTuber, on what it takes for new business owners and entrepreneurs to start the process.

The first step for Carmichael is to simply start. From there, it is realizing that your content will not be perfect in the beginning. Carmichael talks about how even today, with over 1 million subscribers, he still films videos on his iPhone. As his fanbase grew and he was able to bring on and compensate more team members, Carmichael upped the number of videos he made each week. From producing just one video a week, eventually Carmichael was able to make one a day. Creating a more solid and defined content plan helped him manage his business and also the amount of content he wanted to stretch himself to produce.

Finally, the content Carmichael strives to produce is in line with his passions. Even if you are excited to get your materials out into the world, you shouldn't try to make content just for the sake of making content. You should aim to make content that you love and that expresses a point of view.

To hear more from Peter Voogd and Evan Carmichael's conversation, click the video above.

