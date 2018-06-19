My Queue

3 Things To Know

Use These Strategies to Identify Your Leadership Flaws. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Entrepreneur Staff
Insights Editor
1 min read

Recent research published in Harvard Business Review found most leaders are unaware of their “fatal flaws,” and those flaws may make others think they’re bad leaders overall. Not sure what your weaknesses are -- or if you even have any? Ask someone you trust to give you an honest assessment.

We recently looked at the five worst leadership qualities, and some of them may surprise you. For example, did you know being overly optimistic makes you seem out of touch? An irrepressible can-do attitude also might have your team dreading living up to your sky-high aspirations.

Another trait that surprisingly can be a negative for leaders is empathy. If you have more empathy for one particular person, or you’re only empathetic to those who are exactly like you, it can lead to poor decisions that exclude others. Instead, learn to show compassion for all sides of a situation.

