Use These Strategies to Identify Your Leadership Flaws. 3 Things to Know Today.

June 19, 2018 1 min read

Recent research published in Harvard Business Review found most leaders are unaware of their “fatal flaws,” and those flaws may make others think they’re bad leaders overall. Not sure what your weaknesses are -- or if you even have any? Ask someone you trust to give you an honest assessment.

We recently looked at the five worst leadership qualities, and some of them may surprise you. For example, did you know being overly optimistic makes you seem out of touch? An irrepressible can-do attitude also might have your team dreading living up to your sky-high aspirations.