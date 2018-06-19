7 Ways to Overcome a Devastating Loss and Stay Healthy

Remind yourself this trying time will eventually pass.

June 19, 2018 2 min read

When going through devastating loss, it can be difficult to see how things will get better. Despite what those initial emotions may trigger in you, it's important to realize that you will survive through this time.

Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield lays out a few techniques on how to overcome difficult times of loss. Registering that you will get through this hard time is a step that will offer hope. As you progress through the stages of grief, do not forget that grief manifests in different ways for everybody. If you are fretting over how you're feeling and how you're reacting -- recognize this is futile. Canfield explains wherever you are in the grieving process, that's exactly where you need to be at this moment.

An important step in healing from loss is acknowledging the grief you're feeling. By allowing yourself to express your emotions -- instead of bottling them up -- you will get through the grieving process even quicker. Take care of yourself in a thoughtful manner, by resting and hydrating. In times of loss, it can be helpful to reach out to those who know you best or have experienced what you are going through.

