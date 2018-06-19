How Authenticity and Smart Questions Will Help You Get the Job

Hear what moves you can make to rise above the competition.

June 19, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars digs into a few tips on how to really do great things in an interview.

In this video, Mike Arce, CEO and founder of Loud Rumor, explains that one of the main signifiers of a standout candidate is when she asks questions. A question about the company's mission and possible abilities to contribute to it are some great comments to make in order to stand out in a positive way. When candidates have no questions, Arce explains the effect is the candidate is just there for the job and not invested in the company.

For the ideal candidate, Arce considers someone who not only fits the core values of the company but is also honest and able to think on his feet. These traits combined with someone who can own up to her mistakes and a genuine enthusiasm for the company can help a candidate snap up a job -- possibly at Live Rumor.

Click play to hear more interview tips.

Related: Why This Company Pays for Its Employees to Travel the World

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.