How to Create Emotional Content That Engages and Resonates With Your Audience

The creator and CEO of Taylor Cut Films chats with David Meltzer about his philosophy on content, and the role that perception, ego and energy play in storytelling and life.

June 20, 2018 1 min read

Struggling with content creation is something that many entrepreneurs experience when marketing themselves, their product or their service, but few are able to identify the energetic reasons for their struggles. Jordan Taylor Wright’s ability to tap into the energy of an audience led to the birth of his production company, Taylor Cut Films, which creates commercials, films, music videos and much more.

Wright’s unique perspective has led to him taking on projects for top artists including Justin Bieber, Usher, Jennifer Lopez and The Chainsmokers, as well as working with the world’s biggest brands. His thoughts on ego, energy and time will help you to create content that not only is beautiful, but resonates with a wide audience.