How to Kickstart Your Retirement Saving Halfway Through Your Career

June 21, 2018 2 min read

If you're nearing the middle of your career and saying to yourself, wow, I want to save more than I have for retirement, Entrepreneur Network partner Brittney Castro recommends a few tips to get you started in the saving process.

First off, no matter how little the amount, begin saving as soon as possible. Whether the amount you're putting in is $50 or $500, the idea is to get the ball rolling and make sure these payments are automatic. If your money is situated inside an investment fund and not sitting in around your house, you will be able to apply further practices, like looking at how balanced your financial pursuits are between risk and reward.

Importantly, look at any action you're taking in your financial journey -- including setting up an account itself -- as a small accomplishment worth celebrating.

Click play to learn more about starting your retirement savings now.

