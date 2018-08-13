After Seeing 11 Doctors in One Year, This Entrepreneur Stopped Outsourcing His Health -- And Discovered a Business in the Process

Now, Anthony DiClementi helps others "biohack" their energy and turn around their health.

Every self-employed person and business owner could use a little more (or a ton more) energy.

Anthony DiClementi is passionate about helping people biohack energy and increase their quality of life. Emily Richett caught up with him at Funnel Hacking Live to find out his tips for channeling energy for success.

After a mental and physical breakdown, DiClementi realized that he was compromising his well-being for his business. “I was outsourcing my health, and it's no one's responsibility but my own. My two greatest assets are my mind and my body.”

He decided to dig into the concept of energy: how it’s made, where it comes from and how to harness it for its full potential.

Today, DiClementi is helping business professionals worldwide avoid the pitfall of letting their work consume their energy both at the office and at home.

“Going through that myself and fighting myself out of a dark place healthwise wasn't great at the time, but I wouldn't trade it for the world because it's why I'm here and it’s why I’m able to impact people.”

Take a look at this interview to get some of his practical yet powerful tips like how to prioritize your day, creating a morning routine and establishing a "no distractions" zone.