10 Books to Shape Your Business and Personal Development

Financial expert Jeff Rose shares some of his favorite must-reads.

June 21, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose shares 10 books that have shaped his business and personal outlook. Like it has for many, reading has helped Rose learn the skills he needed to succeed.

As a financial plannig expert, Rose is routinely approached with questions about what the smartest investments he would undertake are. A constant good call is investing in yourself, he explains. This can mean actively reading interesting books from which you can learn new information or you are simply curious about. For Rose, the books that had the most impact on him are those that are associated with personal connections in his life.

Many of the favorites on Rose's list are materials that have taught him life-long lessons on managing his money, saving earlier, prioritizing his time and creating a roadmap to becoming an expert in his field. A few of these book authors represent inspiration and mentorship, in how they touch upon principles that he was able to learn from and reshape his lifestyle and company.

Click the video to learn about all of Rose's top 10 books.

Related: Have 5 Minutes? Try Journaling to Keep Yourself Grateful for the Everyday.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.