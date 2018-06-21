How This Established Entrepreneur Learns From His Young Employees

Learning something new every day means listening to fresher viewpoints.

June 21, 2018 1 min read

Alan Taylor sits down with Don Clark, CEO of Grand Design RV, to talk about what new lessons he has learned from the younger generation. Taylor remembers that when he was a young business owner, he relied heavily on micromanaging.

Now, he is able to see how some of the management tactics he once thought were efficient weren't at all. With time, experience and collaboration with other members of his team, Clark has added new elements to his knowledge. At times, this means talking with younger members of his team and learning from their unique perspectives.

Years of running a new company has not dulled Clark's love and vigor to learn something new every day.

Click play to hear more from the conversation.