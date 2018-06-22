This Marketing Maven Makes Connections Through Creative Experiences

A balance between design and mission helps this entrepreneur bring brands to life.

June 22, 2018 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner C1 Revolution talks with Gabrielle Martinez, who specializes in experiential marketing to create a lasting impression at her company AgencyEA.

Martinez talks about how she works particularly well with bringing together the logistics of designing an event, with creating resonant messaging. Her past work includes designing an event for the White House, where she was abe to use her creativity with marketing to take full production from conception to execution.

A particularly productive asset for Martinez is the modern-age use of digital tools. Digital is also an extremely helpful way to analyze the effectiveness of an event by combing through thorough data. Not only is digital extremely comprehensive but it allows for extreme customization. Digital opens up the doors for live reactions. When customers and users respond within an app, marketers can take immeditely take action.

Click play to hear more from Martinez.

Related: You Can Read and Eat Great Food at This Chicago Culinary Bookstore

Watch more videos on C1 Revolution's YouTube Channel.