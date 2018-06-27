3 Mistakes in Marketing I Wish I Had Avoided

Neil Patel shares the first pitfalls he encountered, so you don't have to.

June 27, 2018 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Neil Patel speaks about his experience marketing his first business and what steps he would reconsider if he had a second chance.

First off, when developing your service or product, don't spend too much time building out the offering before marketing it. In this way, Patel recommends testing out the market before committing to a full roll-out. Launch your product or service to a select few before you expand or make cold calls to get direct feedback. Once you begin marketing, start marketing to a particular audience or niche.

Moreover, go out and test different marketing tactics -- like SEO and content marketing -- before committing yourself to building a big brand. What is more important is building a product or service that your intended customers love and will be willing to share with others in their community.

Click play to hear more from Patel about what he would change while marketing his first business.

