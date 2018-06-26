Why This Event Company Cut Back From 70 Shows to 4 -- and How It Used Technology to Make Up the Difference

With the growth of the internet, MFV Expositions took a step back to evaluate its business model.

As the regional VP of MFV Expositions, Rob Lancit has learned to embrace technology in order to better reach his target audience. As one of the leading providers of business development opportunities for franchisors to expand their franchise network for over 25 years, MFV continues to bring the franchise world together through face-to-face events, online portals and directories and other lead generation tools. By scaling back the number of shows MFV Expositions produces each year, Lancit and his team have been able to better adapt to the rapidly growing use of technology in his industry. What piece of career advice does Lancit hold with him to this day? Click play to find out.

