The First Marijuana-Derived Drug and a New Entry for Most Creative Commute! 3 Things to Know Today.
- The FDA has approved the first marijuana-derived drug. Epidiolex, which will be used to treat epilepsy, is made from CBD and will not get you high. It should be on the market starting in the fall.
- Victims of the world’s biggest Bitcoin hack will finally be compensated. A Japanese judge ruled that Mt. Gox, the exchange hacked in 2011, can begin paying back ex-customers and debtors. Mt. Gox’s remaining crypto assets are today valued at over $1 billion.
- And you thought your commute was bad! A New Jersey comedian running late for a meeting with a potential manager in New York City decided to paddleboard across the Hudson River. He reportedly didn’t get a deal with the manager, but at least he’s got his 15 minutes of fame.
Watch the previous 3 Things to Know video: Attack of Amazon's $4.4 Million Interns!