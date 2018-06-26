3 Things To Know

The First Marijuana-Derived Drug and a New Entry for Most Creative Commute! 3 Things to Know Today.

  1. The FDA has approved the first marijuana-derived drug. Epidiolex, which will be used to treat epilepsy, is made from CBD and will not get you high. It should be on the market starting in the fall.
  2. Victims of the world’s biggest Bitcoin hack will finally be compensated. A Japanese judge ruled that Mt. Gox, the exchange hacked in 2011, can begin paying back ex-customers and debtors. Mt. Gox’s remaining crypto assets are today valued at over $1 billion.
  3. And you thought your commute was bad! A New Jersey comedian running late for a meeting with a potential manager in New York City decided to paddleboard across the Hudson River. He reportedly didn’t get a deal with the manager, but at least he’s got his 15 minutes of fame.

