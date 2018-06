Stay in the know in 60 seconds.

June 28, 2018 1 min read

1. Amazon announced its Delivery Service Partners program, for entrepreneurs to launch their own delivery businesses with a fleet of up to 40 vans with Amazon Prime logos.2. Do it for the 'gram. There is a mural in Los Angeles that is posted with security guards to only let people with 20,000 or more take pictures in front of it.3. After seven years, Apple and Samsung have settled their legal dispute over smartphone design for an undisclosed fee.

