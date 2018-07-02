This 8-Figure Business Didn't See Growth Until It Stopped Focusing on the Founder and Started Focusing on the Customer

Kaelin Poulin founded LadyBoss after her own personal weight loss struggles, but becoming customer-centric helped her find business success.

In this interview, Emily Richett takes us inside Funnel Hacking Live, Clickfunnels’s annual business conference, to talk with Kaelin Poulin, founder of LadyBoss, a weight loss system and support community for women. Poulin shares with us how she went from broke to running an eight-figure business, and why defining your business "funnel" is the first step towards success.

Poulin says she went through her own weight loss transformation, losing 65 pounds and learning how to love herself. This experience revealed to her a need in the weight loss industry for honesty and genuine accountability, and thus LadyBoss was born.

“The mission of LadyBoss is to help women lose weight and love themselves again” while discovering their “confident alter ego,” Poulin says.

Success wasn’t immediate for LadyBoss. “Our business never came off the ground until we took it from being about me” to being more “client centric,” Poulin admits. “You have to define who you want as customers and who you do not want,” she adds.

And then second, “the biggest thing you need to have is a funnel. Everybody is online and that's where you need to be. A funnel just helps people decide on what they need to do and help them take the next step,” Poulin says.

Poulin encourages business owners to archetype their ideal clientele in order to “connect your customers with you on a deeper level and make a greater impact.”

