How Living in the Present Can Help You Get More Out of Life

July 3, 2018 2 min read

Remaining in the present is often easier said then done -- at times, what we need is a reminder to appreciate what is directly around us. In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield talks about some tips that have worked for him to remain in the present moment.

To begin with, you have to remind yourself to stay in or reset yourself to a being aware of the present. You can do so by taking a few minutes each day to remind yourself to stay present.

Need some relaxation to remain present? Taking time to meditate and relax during your day can be extremely helpful.

Finally, Canfield recommends being more aware of your surroundings. For instance, if you feel frustrated by long lines, consider that waiting is just a state of mind. You can remove yourself out of that attitude by simply treasuring the experience you will have in the future, striking up a conversation with a neighbor or soaking up the beauty of your surroundings.

Click the video to hear more about moving past thinking backwards and forwards, and living in the present.

