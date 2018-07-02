Drake Broke Records and Tesla Met Its Goals. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.

July 2, 2018 1 min read

1. Drake broke single day streaming records with his new album Scorpion, getting 170 million worldwide streams on Apple Music and 132 million on Spotify in its first 24 hours.

2. Step away from the computer. A new law in South Korea says employees can only work up to 52 hours a week.

3. Some good news for Tesla. The company met its production goals, making over 5,000 Model 3 cars during the last week of the quarter.

Thanks for watching. Have a great day.