Wall Street Isn't Happy With Tesla. 3 Things to Know Today.
- Hold on to your lunch bags. A 56-year-old man has been accused of poisoning 21 of his colleagues' sandwiches with a mysterious white powder. Twenty of the poisonings have resulted in death.
- Lyft acquired Motivate, the largest bike-sharing company in the U.S., and parent company of Citibike. The deal reportedly closed for $250 million.
- Despite what was described as a "herculean" effort to reach production, Tesla stocks are dropping. Investment research firm CFRA does not believe Model 3 production is "operationally or financially sustainable," and says to sell.
Have a great day!
