3 Things To Know

Wall Street Isn't Happy With Tesla. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Editorial Intern
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
  1. Hold on to your lunch bags. A 56-year-old man has been accused of poisoning 21 of his colleagues' sandwiches with a mysterious white powder. Twenty of the poisonings have resulted in death. 
  2. Lyft acquired Motivate, the largest bike-sharing company in the U.S., and parent company of Citibike. The deal reportedly closed for $250 million. 
  3. Despite what was described as a "herculean" effort to reach production, Tesla stocks are dropping. Investment research firm CFRA does not believe Model 3 production is "operationally or financially sustainable," and says to sell. 

Have a great day!

Watch the previous 3 things to know video: Drake Broke Records and Tesla Met Its Goals

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Amazon Will Let Entrepreneurs Start Their Own Delivery Business and Earn Up to $300,000 a Year

  • --shares
Add to Queue