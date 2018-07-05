How Laser-Focused Values Can Lead to Success

Take time to focus on what you care about. Then master it.

July 5, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Peter Voogd talks about pursuing clarity during a time when he was broke and very unsure about himself. He found it most helpful to begin by creating an ideal vision. From there, he continued to self-evaluate. Establishing who you are, not who you want to change yourself to be, can be a helpful first step to determining your path to success.

Next, Voogd underscores how to create a fulfilled life, you have to let your values guide your approach to opportunities and important decisions. Most people, Voogd says, simply take what is given instead of focusing on their own vision.

Click play to hear more about living and achieving according to your values.

