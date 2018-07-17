Most Businesses Would Benefit From Smaller Infusions of Capital on an Ongoing Basis, Rather Than Big Investment Rounds

This CEO argues that there should be alternative funding models for non-'unicorn' companies.

It can be a monumental challenge for business leaders of startups to simultaneously grow their business and services while fundraising. Lisa Canning, founder and CEO of Sana’s Kitchen, has made it her mission to innovate the way investors can put their money towards startups. Founded in 2016, Sana’s Kitchen supports entrepreneurs and business owners who need to build momentum online. Click play to find out more about Canning’s unique milestone investment model.

