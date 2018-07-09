Interview Tips You Can Use to Land Your Dream Job

Are you ready to crush your next interview?

July 9, 2018 2 min read

Acing an interview is both art and science. In order to give effective answers, you need to anticipate the information that interviewers want and figure out how to state it in a detailed, coherent way.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy breaks down how you can prepare for your next interview. The steps include researching a company's employees and history, then figuring out how your talents can help them solve problems in the workplace. Once you've done that, you should find a friend who will help you by conducting a mock interview. That way, you'll be able to communicate your value in the best way possible.

