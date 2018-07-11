Why Actionable Results Are More Valuable Than Perfect Ideas in the Startup World

Shane Murphy talks about how his business, Founded Technologies, came to fruition.

July 11, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner MaRS Discovery District talks with Shane Murphy, founder of Founded Technologies. Murphy created a company that operates similar to "QuickBooks for law." The company helps entrepreneurs learn to incorporate their companies and empower these business owners to do it themselves over hiring outside people. In addition, Murphy talks about how Founded prided itself on incorporating new technologies into its business, including AI.

Murphy recommends not waiting until the perfect idea materializes. Dive into your startup and let those new opportunities and new ideas come naturally once you are in the formative process.

Click play to hear more about the beginning of Founded and life working to buid a startup.

Related: For This Entrepreneur, 'Grit' Means Knowing When to Say Yes

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.