How to Write Cold Emails That Get Opens and Get Sales

The founder of Experiment 27, Alex Berman, talks about structuring the most effective email.

July 12, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu sits down to talk with Alex Berman, founder of Experiment 27, to discuss crafting effective cold emails. Berman goes over some tips about why certain cold emails are conducive to making sales over others. The subject of an email, combined with the first few lines of the email, work towards forming the customer's impression about your marketing material. Generic subject lines are a favorite of Berman's for their ability to remain neutral. Berman also opts to start the body of his emails with something that the reader might already think is true.

Moreover, ending your emails with call-to-action phrases that end with question marks is always helpful towards achieving more opens. The founder also stresses targeting the right person to contact when sending out these cold e-mails.

Click the video to hear more from Berman about email marketing.

Related: Start Making Sales Now With These Tips

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.