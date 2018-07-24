Ready for Anything

With Only 24 Hours in a Day, How Do You Prioritize What to Do?

As a leader, you have to choose where to focus your time and energy.
As the president and CEO of the Illinois Hispanic Chamber Of Commerce, Omar Duque is a firm believer that entrepreneurs have the ability to create a better world. IHCC’s mission is to cultivate knowledge, connections and collaboration to effect transformational social change and achieve sustainable economic impact through entrepreneurship. In this video with Entrepreneur Network partner BizCast, Duque discusses his greatest daily challenge: There are only 24 hours in a day. From prioritization to delegation, find out more about how Duque manages the IHCC.

