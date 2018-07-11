3 Things To Know

Facebook Fined $660,000 for Cambridge Analytica Scandal. 3 Things to Know Today.

Facebook is facing its very first fine -- $660,000 -- for mishandling the data of 87 million people in the now-infamous Cambridge Analytica scandal. 
 
And in consumer news: Tomorrow, the FCC is voting on a potential rule that would allow the agency to circumvent consumer complaints and send them straight to the companies in question (the subjects of those complaints). A consumer's only other option would be paying $225 to file a formal complaint with the FCC. 
 
And if you're planning a summer vacation, you're not alone. Of people who plan to take PTO this summer, 62 percent intend to use all their allotted days -- but there's a gender divide in that 56 percent of those planning to use all of their vacation days are men, while only 44 percent are women. 
