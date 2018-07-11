Facebook Fined $660,000 for Cambridge Analytica Scandal. 3 Things to Know Today.

Facebook is facing its very first fine -- $660,000 -- for mishandling the data of 87 million people in the now-infamous Cambridge Analytica scandal.
And in consumer news: Tomorrow, the FCC is voting on a potential rule that would allow the agency to circumvent consumer complaints and send them straight to the companies in question (the subjects of those complaints). A consumer's only other option would be paying $225 to file a formal complaint with the FCC.
And if you're planning a summer vacation, you're not alone. Of people who plan to take PTO this summer, 62 percent intend to use all their allotted days -- but there's a gender divide in that 56 percent of those planning to use all of their vacation days are men, while only 44 percent are women.
Select the topics that interest you and click save