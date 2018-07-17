Focus More Easily With These Unconventional Hacks

From meditation to decreasing your levels of cortisol, here are some new ways to get in the zone.

In this video, Entrrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel introduces some lesser-known tips on how to stay focused and optimize your life.

Angel likes to begin his day by making a list of what he needs to get done and visualizing himself moving through each step. For longer and more difficult steps, Angel takes an extra amount of time to see himself in the midst of each task -- whether it is a week or a year in -- in order to see the viability of finishing the whole thing.

Moreover, taking supplements that lower the amount of cortisol in the body can also lead to an increased amount of focus. Cortisol, the stress hormone, is known to increase your instinct of fight or flight, which can throw your attention span out of whack.

Meditation is another great way to heighten your focus and clear your mind. By engaging in meditation every day, you can get rid of some of the clutter in your mind.

