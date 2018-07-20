Microsoft Launches Skype 8.0 With New Video and Chat Features

Plus, Fastly raises $40 million in a series F round and Chicago-based startup Chowly has raised a total of $5.8 million.

July 20, 2018 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Fastly, a cloud computing services provider that speeds up web requests, has raised $40 million in a series F round. Fastly has tripled its customer base over the past three years and has 400 employees. Fastly has raised $219 million over the past few years.

Microsoft is redesigning the Skype app for Windows. Skype 8.0 introduces a variety of new features, including HD video and screen-sharing in calls, support for @mentions in chats, a chat media gallery and much more. Read receipts will be added to conversations along with the ability to create private conversations.

Chicago-based startup Chowly has raised a total of $5.8 million. Chowly helps restaurants by managing their delivery orders. The most recent round of funding was led by MATH venture partners with participation from Valor Equity, Chicago Ventures and Hyde Park Venture Partners.