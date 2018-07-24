Facing Uncertainty? Pay Attention to These Signals to Find Answers.

The universe may be sending you some clear signs -- so take them into consideration.

The universe conspires in strange ways to lead you to your ultimate goal. It may take filing for bankruptcy to help come to terms with the fact your view of money is lacking. It may take your getting laid off from a long-time job for you to find that position that truly works for you.

Pay attention to how you experience joy. When you notice aspects of your life that bring you joy, these are signs that you should continue in this direction.

Also, take note when you are experiencing pain. These pain signals could be reflective of undue stress or anxiety that has made itself known as physical pain. Moreover, if you turn to alcohol or drugs to offer a temporary balm for your pain, realize that these solutions are just cover-ups. Like taking out the batteries out of a smoke detector because the noise is bothering you, ignoring the signals of pain is only pushing away the problem -- not addressing it.

Finally, Canfield recommends listening to your inner voice or intuition. Trusting that internal voice can be a reliable source of guidance. As Canfield explains, sometimes the truth is inside of you.

Click play on the video to learn more about asking the universe (and yourself) for answers.

