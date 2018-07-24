Draw More Leads to Your Email List With These Tips

Don't fret if you're strapped for cash. A small budget can invite more creativity.

At one point, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel had nearly no money to devote towards spending on building out his email list. But, with time and the application of a few hacks, he was able to build up his number of subscribers from zero to 100,000.

People fail to build a large email list because they fail to set clear targets. Angel recommends forming a clear vision of what you expect as a starting point. Moreover, don't fret too much about not having a huge amount to spend in the beginning. Creativity often comes through when you don't have a lot of budget to play with. Also, don't get bogged down by what your competitors are doing.

For lead generation strategy, much has changed in the space in recent years. Especially with social media, expanding into new areas of content like newsletters and quizzes has become easier.

To hear more tips about generating email leads, click on the video.

