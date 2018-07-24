Nike Raises Salaries and Chick-fil-A Makes You Do the Cooking! 3 Things to Know Today.
- As part of its response to worker complaints about pay equity, Nike has conducted an internal review and will raise the salary of around 7,000 employees -- 10 percent of its global workforce. Nike will also change how bonuses are calculated to make the assessment more in line with the company’s earnings targets.
- Vermont’s Norwich University has become the latest institution to allow students to forgo loans -- and the accompanying debt -- by promising to pay a portion of their future salary. The new program will focus on students who don’t qualify for traditional loans or who take longer than eight semesters to complete their degree.
- And you can now make your own Chick-fil-A at home. The fast-food chain will launch meal kits for dishes like chicken parmesan and crispy Dijon chicken at 150 Atlanta-area restaurants next month.
