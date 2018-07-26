3 Small Marketing Changes to Make a Big Difference in Your SaaS Business

These these basic adjustments can help draw more customers and revenue.

July 26, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When marketing a SaaS product, there are few tips that will help you hit the ground running. For Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu, the first step is thinking about customer development. Customer development involves mostly reaching out to your customers and listening to what they are talking about. This can be partially listening to individual concerns with merit, and also paying attention to popular concerns from your customer base.

From there, you can also look at cross-sells and upsells. Looking at the options to sell a product that is slightly in the wheelhouse of your product can translate to a worthwhile cross-sell. Or, if you're looking to stick to the same offering, consider upselling your product at a higher price for a larger quantity.

Finally, Siu recommends increasing your pricing when you see fit. Looking at value first and then pricing from there can help you see a difference in your business.

Click the video to hear Siu's tips on effective SaaS marketing.

Related: 6 Simple Strategies to Drive More Traffic to Your Content

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.