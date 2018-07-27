News and Trends

DJ Diplo and Super Bowl MVP Von Miller Lead $8 Million Investment Round in MatchaBar

Plus, Chick-fil-A is rolling out meal-kits and SessionM announces a $23.8 million series E investment.
Chick-fil-A is going to roll out meal kits as a trial next month at 150 of its Atlanta outlets. Rumor has it that Chick-fil-A is going to sell a chicken-focused "Mealtime Kit" that feeds two people and will cost $15.89. The kits are available until mid-November, although it is possible Chick-fil-A might continue to roll them out in the future. 

SessionM, a customer engagement platform that makes data actionable, announced a $23.8 million Series E investment led by Salesforce Ventures. This is Salesforce Ventures's second investment in SessionM as it participated in the $35 million Series D round in 2016. SessionM has now raised over $97 million to date.

MatchaBar, a cafe with ready-to-drink matcha bottles, closed an $8 million series A round. The funding round was led by NFL Super Bowl MVP Von Miller and Diplo. You can also find MatchaBar at your local Whole Foods, Key Food, and Food Town! 

