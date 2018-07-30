Why Your Willpower Is Closely Tied to Your Passions and Goals

Let your closest family and co-workers know about what you're hoping to achieve. They can be your hidden motivation.

July 30, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For making progress toward your goals, you should have plenty of willpower. Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy believes to maintain consistent willpower, you should follow a few key steps. From trying to write a book or putting together your own business plan, you always need motivation to succeed.

To start, focus on the positive. Make sure you care about your goals and remain positive about what you can acheive from them. For instance, if your goal is to try to build up healthy life habits, think about what an improvement a new, healthier routine will add to your well-being and life span.

Keeping a positive mindset also leads to more motivation. If you feel happy about the progress you are making now, then you will be further driven to keep going. Tracy also stresses that motivation is often not personal. If you enlighten your friends and family about your goals, this can help you to stay on task and stay motivated. If achieving your goals will allow you to spread more wealth and success, then your increased motivation can help everyone.

If your goals are tied to your profession, you should let your coworkers know about your goals. They may be able to offer motivation and advice when you need it. Moreover, if you are trying to expand into a new area of your professional life, then it can be helpful to have a few trustworhty people on your contact list for your next project.

Click play on the video to hear more from Tracy.

Related: Try Decluttering Your Brain to Find More Room for Creativity

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.