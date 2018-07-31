The Secrets to Transforming Your Life Are Simpler Than You Think

Jack Canfield breaks down some keys to working toward true fulfillment.

Making a major change to your life is no easy feat. The progress of making a larger transformation can be a slow crawl that requires ample motivation, resolute mindset and vulnerability.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield goes through a case study of a man who was successful in his life but lacking happiness. Canfield describes how small moves towards transformation, combined with an unexpected medical wake-up call, helped him get a grip on his goals. Canfield describes how the man realized if he wanted true fulfillment, he had to take responsibility. The power to visualize the things that you want, as well as learning to share and vocalize your goals, contribute to seeing your dreams being made into reality.

Like the man who reached out to Canfield, a person who wants success should chase after what they really want and avoid simply sitting around. Through experience and time spent mentoring, Canfield has developed a program to help people complete their own transformation.

To learn more about this program and the keys to transforming your life, click play on the video.

