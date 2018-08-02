The 3 Takeaways I Learned from Talking to 300-plus Entrepreneurs

After talking to hundreds of entrepreneurs, Eric Siu shares some of the patterns he's observed.

August 2, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu shares what he has learned from interviewing over 300 entrepreneurs. The difference between those entrepreneurs who succeed and those that don't succeed lies with a few key attributes. Stay more persistent than others. Even if you're not necessarily as smart and talented as those in your circle, you can still put your head down and keep going. Siu cites Albert Einstein as a prominent historical figure who just knew how to keep going.

Another consistently helpful move is the dedication to keep learning. Warren Buffet is famously known to read for more than five hours each day.

Finally, if you have an ability to be extremely resourceful, you will flourish as an entrepreneur. By being able to consult your current circle, as well as build up the network with like-minded people, you can rise to the top with or without the natural skill.

Click play on the video to hear each of Siu's tips.

Related: 3 Small Marketing Changes to Make a Big Difference in Your SaaS Businessimple Strategies to Drive More Traffic to Your Content

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.