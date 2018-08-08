How to Connect With Influencers and Famous People

The best way to talk to tastemakers is to provide value.

The art of connecting with influencers and "high profile" people is not always easy -- but having the ability to speak with interesting personalities can lead to some terrific content generation.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose talks with his friend Jordan Harbinger about how he started his podcast, The Jordan Harbinger Show.

In the beginnings of the podcast, Harbinger would leave recordings, burned to CDs, of his podcast in public places and restaurants. In the end, he converted these podcasts to mp3s and he was able disseminate his work to more people.

Fostering connections is also important to Harbinger. The entrepreneur frequently sends out a message to those in his contact list he hasn't spoken with in awhile, just to keep them in his circle. Keeping up these connections often leads to the ability to offer help as well as ask for it. For those trying to carve out a specific niche for themselves, Harbinger advises studying these tastemakers' interests. This way, you can make introductions that are instantly appealing and create a foundation for a long-lasting relationship.

