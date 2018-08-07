How to Get Visitors to Your Website to Finally Make a Purchase

First step: Subscribe. Last step: Buy.

August 7, 2018 2 min read

Through hard work, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel has built up a subscriber list of over 100,000 people and seen many customer conversions for his business. In this video, he offers some tips to make a big difference in adding new email subscribers and customers.

First, examine your sales funnel and look at sales lost. Abandoned shopping carts can be a big cause of low profit margins. Angel recommends a few hacks to correct this loss in interest. For those potential customers who don't hit "buy," try paying for a few Facebook advertisements to redirect them to the landing page. You can also send automized emails a few minutes after a cart is left behind. Sometimes, just a little reminder to revisit a cart can equal a new customer.

Furthermore, always ask yourself how else you can improve your website. Angel recommends adding a countdown timer or a pop-up before the customer exits a webpage. Despite how much work you put into your website's front end, you must also know how to best optimize the back end to see real profit.

Click play ot hear more from Angel.

