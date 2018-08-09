How This Affiliate Marketer Learned Enough About His Craft to Strike Out on His Own

John Crestani was able to make tens of thousands of dollars through his own clients.

August 9, 2018 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu talks with affiliate marketing pro John Crestani. After starting his career as an analyst at an advertising agency, Crestani progressed to taking on some clients of his own by selling them individual ads.

To get your start in affiliate marketing, Crestani recommends entering into a performance deal with your company or becoming part of an affiliate network. If you're starting out in the affiliate marketing sphere, you can reach out to local business owners in your area -- such as doctors and dentists -- and ask if they are interested in buying Facebook ads.

Crestani eventually was able to leverage these smaller deals into making tens of thousands of dollars in profit on top of what he was already making at the agency. His journey is proof that noticing opportunity can be a worthy start, as long as you build your expertise from then on.

