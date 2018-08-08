3 Things To Know

Elon Musk May Take Tesla Private. 3 Things to Know Today.

1. Today, the New York City Council is voting on a potential cap for the number of ride-share vehicles allowed in the city -- like Uber, Lyft, Via and more. It's a hot-button issue. Civil rights groups say a cap would mean fewer transportation options for minorities and drive up prices. But the Taxi Workers Alliance says a cap will help with yellow cab drivers' financial stress, as six have committed suicide since November. 

2. Elon Musk is continuing his infamous Twitter musings, but yesterday, one of his tweets sent Tesla's stock price upward. Musk said he was considering taking his company private and had already secured funding at $420 per share. Then, he sent a company-wide email to employees explaining the potential move.

3. The cryptocurrency market has lost 20 percent of its value in two weeks -- and the value of Bitcoin is still dropping. It's fallen 13 percent since the start of this month, and one unit now costs just over $6,500. 

