Walmart Partners With Meal Kit Company Gobble

Plus, an invoice management platform raises $6.7 million and Strand Equity invests in an innovative ice-cream company.

August 10, 2018 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Walmart has partnered with the meal kit delivery company, Gobble. Gobble’s meal kit dishes can be prepared in 15 minutes or less and require only one pan. Each kit contains two servings and costs about $24 dollars. Gobble will sell its products through Walmart’s ecommerce site.

An invoice management platform, Stampli, closed a $6.7 million series A funding round. The round was led by SignalFire, with participation from Hillsven Capital, Bloomberg Beta and UpWest Labs. Stampli has helped a wide range of companies manage more than $4 billion in invoices to date through its AI-driven interface.

Strand Equity, a leading growth equity firm investing in the next generation of iconic consumer brands, is investing in the ice cream company Van Leeuwen. Van Leeuwen sells its dairy and vegan ice cream pints in over 700 retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods, Fairway Market and Erewhon. The partnership with Strand Equity will help the ice cream company execute on its mission of serving the highest-quality ice cream to customers everywhere.