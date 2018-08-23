How to Make Learning Economics Easy

Author and economist Andrei Polgar sits down with Dave Meltzer to discuss how he built a platform to teach economics to the masses.

August 23, 2018 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Learn how to use your passion and knowledge to create content that not only informs your audience, but engages them. Andrei Polgar decided to aggregate his situational knowledge and prior research into his YouTube channel, One-Minute Economics, where he takes seemingly complex topics and simplifies them into layman's terms.

Having built a content platform through social media successes, he has gone one step further in sharing his knowledge with the world through the publication of his book, The Age of Anomaly: Spotting Financial Storms in a Sea of Uncertainty. His writing emphasizes that understanding financial calamities and being prepared doesn’t involve rocket science, and everyone can and should study it.