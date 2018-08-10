My Book and Baby Are Due the Same Day! Follow Along on My Journey. Episode 8: Sometimes You Need to Cry It Out.

Jessica Abo shares what made her break down in tears, days before her book and baby are due.

Before I get into this week's episode, I want to thank you again for following my journey. As I approached the finish line, I started to feel so overwhelmed. I hadn't slept because I was typing all of the time. If I did want to call it a night, I was too big to sleep well and woke up (what felt like) every five minutes to pee. I was nervous about giving birth because people shared so many scary stories with me. I worried that I'd miss deadlines once the baby arrived and worried I might miss out on enjoying time with my newborn in an effort to make those deadlines in the first place.

So, if you just need to cry it out -- I get it. My advice to you is to laugh. Call your funny friend or hang out with your family. Watch a comedy. Do whatever you can to be around your people and laugh! Everything is going to be okay.

