Utilizing Data to Understand Your Audience and Turn Its Members Into Super Fans

The global research director for Formula 1, Matt Roberts, sits down with David Meltzer to talk about the how Formula 1 Racing is using data to adapt their approach to market the high-octane sport.

August 30, 2018 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With more sports fans streaming content than ever before, teams and leagues have been forced to change their approach to distribution based on consumer habits. Formula 1 put a newfound emphasis on aggregating data on F1 fans and sports fans alike, using it to improve the experience of the more than 500 million Formula 1 fans worldwide.

Global Research Director Matt Roberts is leading the charge, cultivating a new generation of Formula 1 fans using social media, video games and other online content, with a goal of turning Formula 1 into an entertainment brand that extends beyond the races that take place.

