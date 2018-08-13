3 Things To Know

Elon Musk Has a $72 Billion 'Will They or Won't They?' Moment. 3 Things to Know.

  1. Is a massive Saudi Arabia wealth fund going to help bankroll Elon Musk's proposed buyout of Tesla? Bloomberg says yes, Reuters says no. Will they or won't they? It's like a $72 billion episode of Friends!
  2. According to Propel Venture Partners, Facebook's David Marcus is positioning the social media giant to be one of the leading players in cryptocurrency. Hold onto your Bitcoins, this could get interesting.
  3. Everyone is worried about robots putting humans out of work, but maybe we should worry more about birds. A theme park in France taught crows to pick up garbage and cigarette butts and put them in a small box. Each time they deposit a piece of trash, they get a tasty treat. Gotta try that with my kids. 

Watch the previous 3 Things to Know video: New York City Deals a Blow to Uber and the SEC Investigates Tesla

New York City Deals a Blow to Uber and the SEC Investigates Tesla: 3 Things to Know

