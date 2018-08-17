Day in the Life

From Planning an Event in Cannes to Delivering Drinks to Glossier, Watch a Day in the Life of the Woman Reinventing Wine

Jordan Salcito is the founder of Ramona, a wine beverage company turning the industry on its head.
Editor's Note: A Day in the Life is a series in which women leaders and entrepreneurs share a behind-the-scenes video diary on what it is like to be in their shoes for a day.

For Jordan Salcito, it's all about trying new things. As the founder of wine company Ramona, she is constantly coming up with innovative concepts to grow her business. From looking for new channels to engage with customers to figuring out unique ways for people to share a Ramona experience, Salcito’s experimental mindset keeps her moving full speed ahead at work -- and at home. Indeed, she starts her day with a good workout, often trying a new fitness class, and ends the day bonding with her son over interactive activities.

In our Day in the Life video series, Salcito provides a glimpse into her life and what it takes to be an entrepreneur in the food and beverage space. To say she's hands on is an understatement. Watch her deliver Ramona drinks to Glossier, discuss takeaways from a Ramona-inspired dinner and prepare for a panel at Cannes.

Check out the video to see how she does it all.

Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read
